On today’s JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by vocalist Carolyn Leonhart. Hailed for her soulful voice all over the world, Carolyn Leonhart is the daughter of jazz bassist Jay Leonhart and sister of trumpeter Michael Leonhart. Aside from her own albums, she has worked regularly as a back-up singer with Steely Dan on several tours and recordings and performed with ensembles covering a wide range of styles.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.