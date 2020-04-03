JAZZIZ Daily Brunch: Bob James

In today’s episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by a music legend: keyboardist/pianist/composer/arranger Bob James. James is known as one of the most influential contemporary jazz artists of all time. He is a two-time GRAMMY Award-winner and his works are often sampled in hip-hop music. During this quarantine period, he has also been live-streaming daily concerts from his home on his Facebook page.

In this conversation, James reflects on the past, present and future of his career, touching on some moments as writing the theme song for the TV show Taxi as well as founding the acclaimed smooth jazz quartet Fourplay and much more.

