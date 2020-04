In today’s episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by trumpeter/vocalist Benny Benack III, who has been hailed by Nate Chinen of the New York Times as “a charismatic young trumpeter who maintains an earnest sideline as a singer.” Benack released his latest album, A Lot of Livin’ to Do, earlier this year via Ring Road Recordings. Listen to our conversation with him via the player below.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.