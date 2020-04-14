JAZZIZ Daily Brunch: Al Di Meola

In today’s episode of JAZZIZ Daily Brunch, we are joined by Al Di Meola, who, for the past four decades, has been recognized internationally as a virtuoso of the highest order. The guitarist/composer is known for his work in jazz fusion and world music, bean his career as a guitarist in the group Return to Forever in 1974 and, between the ’70s and ’80s, released such critically and commercially successful albums as Elegant Gypsy and Friday Night in San Francisco.

He recently released Across the Universe, which we featured on our list of ten albums out in March 2020 you need to know. This is his sophomore recording in tribute to The Beatles, whom he recognizes as a major influence that prompted him to start playing guitar. Listen to our conversation with Di Meola via the player below.

