JAZZIZ Critics’ Picks Playlist: The Best Songs of 2019

Pianist Brad Mehldau topped the list of the songs we couldn’t stop spinning in 2019. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)

Here at JAZZIZ, we have a few longstanding holiday traditions: seeing who can eat the most candy canes at work, wearing Kenny G hoodies around the office and, of course, making end-of-year lists. We’ll leave you to your own Christmas candy binges and ugly sweater parties, but we’re more than happy to provide you with our list of the Best Jazz Songs of 2019.

Now, you may have seen our annual Critics’ Picks list in the most recent issue of JAZZIZ Magazine (available in digital form here), in which we list our favorite albums of the past 12 months. But reading about the year’s best jazz is one thing. Listening to it is another. Our Critics’ List 2019 playlist collects all the songs we couldn’t stop spinning in 2019. With more than 80 tracks, it’s more than enough music to keep you swinging from now to New Year’s Eve. Enjoy.

