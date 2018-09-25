JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: Pianist Emmet Cohen Links Past and Present

Emmet Cohen is a young pianist with a broad vision of jazz. He’s committed to what he calls the intergenerational transfer of artistic knowledge, history, and traditions. To that end, he’s embarked on a recording project he’s dubbed the “Masters Legacy Series,” a celebratory set of recordings and interviews honoring legendary jazz musicians. He serves as both producer and pianist for each album in the series.

And oh yeah, he’s just 28 years old.

The goal of this project, he says, is to provide musicians of multiple generations a forum to transfer the unwritten folklore that is America’s unique musical idiom. Volume One of the “Masters Legacy Series” features drummer Jimmy Cobb, and volume two spotlights bassist Ron Carter. Future “Masters Legacy Series” releases will include Cohen’s recordings with Benny Golson, Tootie Heath, and George Coleman.

JAZZIZ Spoke to Emmet Cohen backstage before a performance at Upstairs in Montreal during the Montreal International Jazz Fest this past summer. JAZZIZ takes you “backstage” with Emmet via the podcast below.

