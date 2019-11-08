JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: Marcus Hubbard of The Soul Rebels

Marcus Hubbard (far left) joins the JAZZIZ Backstage Pass podcast to discuss The Soul Rebels’ new album, Poetry in Motion. (Photo: Louis Browne)

Trumpeter Marcus Hubbard, a New Orleans native now based in Houston, is a veteran member of The Soul Rebels, a brass band fusing sounds from trad-jazz to N’awlins funk to contemporary trap music. The Soul Rebel’s new album, Poetry In Motion, is available now on Mack Avenue Records. In this episode, we talk about the making of the new album, the history and current role of brass bands in New Orleans culture, the musicality of Metallica and the best place for catfish in The Big Easy.