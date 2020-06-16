JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: Keyboardist Pat Coil

In this special episode of JAZZIZ Backstage Pass, JAZZIZ Publisher and Founder Michael Fagien sits down with Pat Coil, an accomplished pianist, composer, producer, arranger, teacher, and highly respected studio musician. His credits span the musical spectrum of jazz, R&B, pop, country and gospel.

Pat has performed and recorded with giants of the industry such as Natalie Cole, Nancy Wilson, Carmen McRae, Trisha Yearwood, Ernie Watts, Michael McDonald, George Strait, Peter Cetera, Scott Henderson & Tribal Tech, Barry Manilow, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Rogers, Travis Tritt and Woody Herman. He has also played on hundreds of commercials, televisions shows and film scores.