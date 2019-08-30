JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: Dave Koz Salutes the Greatest Horn Sections in Pop

Joining host Brian Zimmerman on the podcast for this episode is contemporary jazz saxophonist Dave Koz, whose new album Summer Horns II: From A to Z, is a salute to the greatest horn sections in rock and pop history. It’s an extension of his first Summer Horns project from 2013, which featured hip arrangements of classic tunes by Earth, Wind & Fire, Tower of Power, Chicago, Stevie Wonder and many more.

In this podcast, we ask Dave to talk about his favorite horn sections of all time and what makes them so special. We also discuss the recent release Lost Koz, which collects previously unissued tracks from throughout Dave’s career, as well as his Dave Koz & Friends At Sea cruise events. Dave has such a warm personality and is such a great storyteller that it wasn’t a minute into our conversation before we were finding common ground. Among our other big similarities: we’re just a couple of Jewish guys who happen to love classic Christmas music. We talk about that, too. You’re going to like what you hear.

If you’d like to help us spread the word about JAZZIZ Backstage Pass, write us a review on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks!

Feature photo of Dave Koz by Antonio Dixon