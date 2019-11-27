JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: Christmas with Jonathan Butler

On this special holiday edition of JAZZIZ Backstage Pass, guitarist and vocalist Jonathan Butler joins the podcast to discuss his new album, Christmas Together, which was released on October 4 on Mack Avenue Records. The album is a festive affair, featuring contributions from Dave Koz, Keiko Matsui, Kirk Whalum and other musicians he counts as friends. Butler also tells about his holiday traditions as a kid — he grew up in Cape Town, South Africa, where Christmas is a summer holiday — and shares some of his favorite Christmas recipes and gift ideas. Butler joined the podcast from Nashville, Tenessee, during a stop on his Christmas Together tour. He’ll be appearing in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 30, with dates across the West Coast through December 23. For more info, check out his full tour schedule.