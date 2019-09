JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: 10 Albums You Need To Know for September 2019

In this episode of JAZZIZ Backstage Pass, host Brian Zimmerman is joined by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci to discuss the 10 Albums You Need to Know for September 2019 And this one’s a real treat, featuring previously unreleased material from Miles Davis, Louis Armstrong and John Coltrane! That, plus new albums from Herb Alpert, George Coleman and Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders.

Joining us on this very special episode is Matt Micucci’s dog, Chloe.

Here’s the complete list of albums discussed in the episode:

Chrissie Hynde with the Valve Bone Woe Ensemble, Valve Bone Woe (BMG)

Release date: September 6

Enrico Rava and Joe Lovano, Roma (ECM)

Release date: September 6

Miles Davis, Rubberband (Rhino)

Release date: September 6

Ahmad Jamal, Ballades (Jazz Village)

Release date: September 13

Guillermo Klein y Los Guachos, Cristal (Sunnyside)

Release date: September 20

Herb Alpert, Over the Rainbow (Herb Alpert Presents)

Release date: September 20

Poncho Sanchez, Trane’s Delight (Concord Picante)

Release date: September 20

George Coleman, The Quartet (Smoke Sessions)

Release date: September 27

Louis Armstrong, Amstrong in Europe (Dot Time)

Release date: September 27

John Coltrane, Blue World (Impulse!/UMe)

Release date: September 27