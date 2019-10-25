JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: 10 Albums You Need To Know for October 2019

JAZZIZ editors Brian Zimmerman and Matt Micucci are back again with another episode of 10 Albums You Need To Know, this time for the month of October. This month’s list is scary good, featuring new music from guitarist Bill Frisell, saxophonist Kirk Whalum, pianist Hiromi and vocalist Harry Connick Jr. Plus, Matt coins a new catchphrase and shares his creepy Halloween plans. We also remember our favorite Jack Black and discuss whether calling someone a good dancer counts as libel. (We get crazy, folks. What else can we say?)

Here’s the complete list of albums discussed in this podcast:

Bill Frisell, Harmony (Blue Note)

Release date: October 4

Chick Corea, Trilogy 2 (Concord Jazz)

Release date: October 4

Hiromi, Spectrum (Concord Jazz)

Release date: October 4

Kirk Whalum, Humanité (Artistry)

Release date: October 11

Spyro Gyra, Vinyl Tap (Amherst)

Release date: October 11

Jan Garbarek and The Hillard Ensemble, Remember me, my dear (ECM)

Release date: October 18

Kenny Barron and Mulgrew Miller, The Art of Piano Duo – Live (Groovin High)

Release date: October 18

Roberto Fonseca, Yesun (Mack Avenue)

Release date: October 18

Carmen Lundy, Modern Ancestors (Afrasia)

Release date: October 25

Harry Connick Jr., True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter (Verve)

Release date: October 25