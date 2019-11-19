JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: 10 Albums You Need To Know for November 2019

In this week’s episode, JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci joins Backstage Pass host Brian Zimmerman to review the 10 Albums You Need To Know for November 2019! Also discussed in this podcast: gnarly beards, college film majors, jazz bagpipes and more!

Here’s the full list of albums discussed in this episode:

Bria Skonberg, Nothing Never Happens (self-released)

Release date: November 1

Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This (Decca)

Release date: November 1

Jon Batiste, Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard (Verve)

Release date: November 1

Keith Jarrett, Munich 2016 (ECM)

Release date: November 1

Dave Douglas, Engage (Greenleaf)

Release date: November 8

Kyle Eastwood, Cinematic (Jazz Village)

Release date: November 8

David S. Ware, Théâtre Garonne, 2008 (AUM Fidelity)

Release date: November 15

Marius Neset and London Sinfonietta, Viaduct (ACT)

Release date: November 22

Bobby Watson, Vincent Herring, Gary Bartz, Bird at 100 (Smoke Sessions)

Release date: November 29

Various Artists, If You’re Going to the City: A Tribute to Mose Allison (Fat Possum)

Release date: November 29

Feature photo of Bria Skonberg by Dario Acosta