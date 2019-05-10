JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: 10 Albums You Need to Know for May 2019

Camila Meza’s new album Ámbar, due out May 31 on Sony, is one of the 10 Albums You Need to Know for May 2019.

Welcome to another episode of JAZZIZ Backstage Pass. This week, we bring you the 10 Albums You Need to Know for May 2019, featuring new titles by vibraphone phenom Joel Ross, DJ-producer Flying Lotus, trumpeter Theo Croker and vocalist Camila Meza. In the episode, we also discuss co-host Brian Zimmerman’s recent trip to Australia for the International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert, imaginary songs from Irving Berlin’s long-lost vault and why Bill Evans makes for an odd soundtrack at the gym.

Originally recorded May 8, 2019. The theme song for JAZZIZ Backstage Pass is “Folk Song” by Emmet Cohen.