JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: 10 Albums You Need to Know for March 2019

In this podcast, JAZZIZ Backstage Pass host Brian Zimmerman is joined by online editor Matt Micucci to discuss the 10 Albums You Need to Know for March 2019. The full list of albums is below. To read the text version of this feature, click here.



Branford Marsalis Quartet, The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul (OKeh Records)

Release date: March 1

Catherine Russell, Alone Together (Dot Time Records)

Release date: March 1

Dave Liebman, On the Corner Live: The Music of Miles Davis (Ear Up Records)

Release date: March 1

Jim Snidero, Waves of Calm (Savant Records)

Release date: March 8

Steve Davis, Correlations (Smoke Sessions Records)

Release date: March 8

Snarky Puppy, Immigrance (GroundUP Music)

Release date: March 15

Ulysses Owens Jr., Songs of Freedom(Resilience Music Alliance)

Release date: March 15

Vijay Iyer and Craig Taborn, The Transitory Poems (ECM Records)

Release date: March 15

Betty Carter, The Music Never Stops (Blue Engine Records)

Release date: March 29

Joshua Redman Quartet, Come What May(Nonesuch Records)

Release date: March 29

Feature image of Joey Calderazzo, Eric Revis, Branford Marsalis and Justin Faulkner courtesy the artists