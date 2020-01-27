JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: 10 Albums You Need To Know for January 2020

Our first 10 Albums You Need To Know list for 2020 starts the year off on a high note, featuring new works by piano wunderkind Joey Alexander, guitarist Jeff Parker, New York “cave music” trio Moon Hooch and the legendary Wayne Shorter with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Hear who else made the list in our first and only episode to feature co-host Matt Micucci’s terrible Matthew McConaughey impression! See below for the full list of albums covered in this episode.
Moon Hooch, Life on Other Planets (self-released)John McLaughlin, Shankar Mahadevan,
Lawson Rollins, True North (Origin)Valery Ponomarev, Our Father Who Art Blakey: The Centennial (Summit)Jeff Parker, Suite for Max Brown (Anthem/Nonesuch)
Yelena Eckemoff, Nocturnal Animals (L&H Production)
Theo Hill, Reality Check (Posi-Tone)
Joachim Kühn, Mateusz Smoczyński, Speaking Sounds (ACT)
Joey Alexander, Warna (Verve)
Wayne Shorter and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, The Music of Wayne Shorter (Blue Engine)