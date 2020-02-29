JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: 10 Albums You Need To Know for February 2020

Singer-songwriter Kat Edmonson’s new album Dreamers Do is one of the 10 Albums You Need To Know for February 2020. Listen to our podcast via the audio player below or on your favorite streaming service. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)

JAZZIZ Editors Matt Micucci and Brian Zimmerman discuss the 10 albums you absolutely must know for February 2020! This month’s list includes new works by Pat Metheny, Christian McBride, Makaya McCraven, Kat Edmonson and more!

See below for a complete list of albums covered in this episode:

Christian McBride, The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait of Four Icons (Mack Avenue)

Kat Edmonson, Dreamers Do (Spinnerette)

Makaya McCraven, We’re New Again (XL)

Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Leaving Egypt (self-released)

Carla Bley, Andy Sheppard, Steve Swallow, Life Goes On (ECM)

Charles Lloyd, 8 Kindred Spirits (Live from the Lobero) (Blue Note)

Pat Metheny, From This Place (Nonesuch)

Kassa Overall, I Think I’m Good (Brownswood)

Warren Wolf, Reincarnation (Mack Avenue)

Wolfgang Haffner, Kind of Tango (ACT)

