JAZZIZ Backstage Pass: 10 Albums You Need to Know for August 2019

In this episode of JAZZIZ Backstage Pass, host Brian Zimmerman is joined by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci to discuss the 10 Albums You Need to Know for August 2019, featuring new releases by drum legend Jimmy Cobb, rising star vocalist Veronica Swift, Brazilian jazz icon Eliane Elias and straightahead jazz sensation James Carter.

Also discussed in this episode: Irish accents, the dangers of driving-while-jazzing and what it would be like to fly coach class through the Twighlight Zone. You’re not going to want to miss this one, folks.

Here’s the complete list of albums discussed in the episode:

Jenny Scheinman and Allison Miller, Parlour Game (Royal Potato Family)

Release date: August 2

Vince Mendoza, Constant Renaissance(BCM&D)

Release date: August 2

Jimmy Cobb, This I Dig of You (Smoke Sessions)

Release date: August 16

Taylor McFerrin, Love’s Last Chance(AWAL)

Release date: August 16

Jazzmeia Horn, Love & Liberation (Concord Jazz)

Release date: August 23

Duduka Da Fonseca and Helio Alves featuring Maucha Adnet, Samba Jazz & Tom Jobim (Sunnyside)

Release date: August 30

Eliane Elias, Love Stories (Concord Jazz)

Release date: August 30

Iiro Rantala, My Finnish Calendar (ACT)

Release date: August 30

Veronica Swift, Confessions (Mack Avenue)

Release date: August 30

James Carter Organ Trio, Live from Newport Jazz (Blue Note)

Release date: August 30

BONUS: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Jazz and Art (Blue Engine)

Release date: August 2