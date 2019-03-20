JAZZIZ and Opus ‘Music Insiders’ Panel Helps Independent Musicians Find Their Way

JAZZIZ is committed to covering the jazz stars of tomorrow, which is why we’ve always considered ourselves a platform for independent artists. We’re now proud to partner with Opus, a venue-matching app that helps independent musicians find and book gigs, to present the inaugural “Music Insiders” panel. The event, which is geared toward undergraduate music students, will take place on April 10 at 4:30 p.m. at The New School in New York City.

A ticketed event at The New School’s 120-seat Arnold Hall, the panel will be moderated by JAZZIZ Digital Content Editor Brian Zimmerman and will feature a lineup of guest panelists who will offer unique insights on the jazz profession: Nick Finzer (trombonist, University of North Texas lecturer and founder of Outside In Music), Gilad Hekselman (DownBeat Rising Star guitarist and founder of Hexophonic Music) and Danny Hyon (founder and CEO of music startup Opus). Mantis Evar (engineer, producer, product manager for Capitol and Blue Note Records) will serve as an event advisor.

The two-part event will begin with a round-table discussion about the navigating music industry as an independent artist, with each panelist sharing advice on marketing, self-promotion, booking, recording and teaching from various perspectives. Following an audience Q&A and a brief intermission, the event will conclude with a jam session led by the Nicholas Brust trio in which audience members — and possibly a few panelists — will be invited to sit in.

The inaugural “Music Insiders” panel discussion represents yet another avenue through which independent musicians can partner with JAZZIZ to find footing in the music industry. (See our Inside Track initiative to learn about our how we’re supporting do-it-yourself musicians.) And while this initial presentation will be open to New School students only, future panels will be open to the public. Check back on JAZZIZ.com for more updates.