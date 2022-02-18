Jazzanova, Heather Bond, Jameszoo & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Songs and Videos

Heather Bond, “Resist” [Song Premiere]

“Resist,” premiering below, is a track from Nashville singer/songwriter Heather Bond’s sophomore album, a collection of cinematic indie-pop titled The Mess We Created. Due out February 25, this is a full-length collaboration with renowned bassist/producer Viktor Krauss. Of “Resist,” Bond said in a statement, “For me, it feels like you’re actually living inside the chaotic subconscious of someone going through the struggle of addiction to someone, the back and forth, the sexy intoxication.” Pre-order The Mess We Created here.

Jameszoo, “Music for Bat Caves”

Genre-bending Dutch record producer Jameszoo has released the “Music for Bat Caves,” the latest single from his sophomore album, Blind, due out March 11 on Brainfeeder. Pre-order it here. The track is both comforting and discombobulating, revolving around an off-kilter synth arpeggio and tumbling piano motif. It also features an all-star cast of collaborators, among whom feature free jazz icons Evan Parker and Peter Evans. “Music for Bat Caves” is also accompanied by a short film directed by Jameszoo, depicting a surreal elevator ride, and starring actor/choreographer Saïd Gharbi.

Tierney Sutton, “I Knew I Loved You”

Vocalist Tierney Sutton has shared her take on the little-known “I Knew I Loved You,” written by Alan Bergman, Marilyn Bergman and Ennio Morricone, originally created at the request of Quincy Jones. This romantic song marries Morricone’s “Love Theme” from Cinema Paradiso and “Deborah’s Theme” from Once Upon a Time in America. Sutton’s rendition features guitarist Serge Merlaud and NEA Jazz Master flutist Hubert Laws and is included in her forthcoming album, Paris Sessions II, due out May 6.

Jazzanova, “Face at My Window” [Song Premiere]

Berlin-based production collective Jazzanova reimagine songs from iconic record label Strata, which during its relatively short lifespan produced some of the most revered and electric fusion of jazz, funk and soul to come out of Detroit in the mid-1970s. Among its tracks, this take on the melancholic “Face at My Window” from Mirror, Mirror, a Sam Sanders record that remained unreleased until 2013. Strata Records – The Sound of Detroit – Reimagined by Jazzanova is due out via BBE Music in association with DJ Amir and 180 Proof Records. Pre-order it here.

New Albums

Cecil Taylor, The Complete, Legendary, Live Return Concert (Oblivion)

A long-thought lost recording of master improviser Cecil Taylor, documenting his epic 1973 return to live performance in full, including an 88-minute “Autumn/Parade” and more. The concert featured the pianist alongside Cecil Taylor Unit members Jimmy Lyons and Andrew Cyrille, plus Sirone on bass. This digital-only release is accompanied by a 23-page booklet.

Eiko Ishibashi, Drive My Car Original Soundtrack (Nowhere Music/Space Shower Music)

Japanese musician/producer Eiko Ishibashi has digitally released her soundtrack to the Oscar-nominated film Drive My Car, directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and based on Haruki Murakami’s short story of the same name. Listen to it via the player below. Ishibashi’s wistful score synthesizes jazzy instrumentals with romantic strings and lush electronics. This release of the soundtrack features new songs.

Adam Larson, With Love, From Chicago (Outside In)

Saxophonist/author Adam Larson explores his relationship with the city of Chicago on With Love, From Chicago, a new trio recording due out on February 11. This will be the first of a recorded trilogy that Larson plans to release over the course of the next 18 months, each of which will find him alongside a new chordless trio, surrendering the support of harmonic accompaniment for the freedom and melodic interplay associated with trio outings of this nature. Order it here.

