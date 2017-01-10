Menu
     
Matt Micucci News January 10, 2017

JAZZ ROOTS: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

JAZZ ROOTS, the concert series of the Adrianne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami-Dade County, Florida, launches the new year with the Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis. The concert will take place on January 20 at Arsht Center’s John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall.

Returning to JAZZ ROOTS after their sold-out 2013 concert, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will perform a vast repertoire, from rare compositions to works commissioned by Jazz at Lincoln Center, including compositions by such artists as Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus and Dizzy Gillespie.

In an official statement, Dean Shelly Berg, Artistic Advisor of JAZZ ROOTS, said that “the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis performing live is a must see. This ensemble is JAZZ ROOTS at its finest and the JLCO are the true ambassadors of American jazz!”

For more information, go to http://www.arshtcenter.org/tickets/subscriptions/jazz/jazz-roots-2016-17/

#Adrienne Arsht Center #Jazz at Lincoln Orchestra #Jazz Roots #Wynton Marsalis

