Jazz Roots 2018-2019 Lineup Announced

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, Florida, has announced the six-concert lineup for the JAZZ ROOTS 2018-2019 season. This season will mark the 11th anniversary of the performance and educational series, which was co-founded by the Arsht Center and the late legendary music producer-entrepreneur Larry Rosen in 2008.



The season will begin on November 9, 2018, with a centennial celebration of the great composer Leonard Bernstein, featuring some of his most iconic music reinterpreted and re-imagined for today by singer-songwriter Jon Secada, vocalist Ann Hampton Callaway, saxophonist Kirk Whalum and more. On February 8, there will also be a tribute concert in honor of Ralph Ellison, the trumpeter and iconic writer of Invisible Man, with photographs, paintings, video and music performed by trumpeter Nicholas Payton, the Andy Farber Orchestra, vocalists Will Downing, Nona Hendryx, Quiana Lynell and more.



Another highlight of the season is the "Artemis: Great Women in Jazz" concert that will bring together a stunning ensemble of powerful women of contemporary jazz: pianist Renée Rosnes, vocalist Céline McLorin Salvant, clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen, trumpeter Ingrid Jensen, tenor saxophonist Melissa Aldana, bassist Noriko Ueda and drummer Allison Miler.



The other acts scheduled to perform are: the Joshua Redman Quartet (January 18); Robert Glasper's jazz super-band R+R=NOW (March 8); and producer, composer, keyboardist and vocalist Sergio Mendes. The latter's concert on April 12 will close the season. Click here for more information.

