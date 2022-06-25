Jazz Meets The Beatles: Celebrating Global Beatles Day (PLAYLIST)

The Beatles fundamentally changed the direction of modern music, sending a shockwave through popular culture with ripples that would eventually find their way to jazz. It’s easy to hear why. The Beatles wrote songs with timeless melodies and profound lyrics, and jazz artists were eagerly embraced their music with open arms.

To celebrate Global Beatles Day (today, June 25), we bring you this specially-curated playlist representing some of the ways in which jazz artists through history, from Count Basie to Jaco Pastorius – have reinterpreted the music of John, Paul, George and Ringo.

Listen to it via the player below.

