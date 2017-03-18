Jazz at the forefront of upcoming Savannah Music Festival program

The Savannah Music Festival returns to Savannah, Georgia from March 23 to April 8. The 17-day celebration incorporates a schedule of popular, folk, traditional, serious and studied music, all performed by renowned artists from all over the world. Once again, jazz will be at the forefront of the festival’s programming.

Highlight events include celebrations of the centenary of pianist Thelonious Monk and trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie. There will also be a chamber music series directed by violinist Daniel Hope, and a celebration of Latin American pianism featuring such greats as Chucho Valdez and Danilo Pérez.

The Savannah Music Festival will also feature a number of original double bills, which will pair bassist Rodney Whitaker and the MSU Professors of Jazz with trumpeter Marcus Printup’s Youngbloods, and jazz organists Joey DeFrancesco and Ike Stubblefield.

Other artists scheduled to perform throughout the festival include pianist and Savannah Music Festival associate artistic director Marcus Roberts, drummer Jason Marsalis, trumpeter Terrell Stafford and pianists Stephen Hough and Joe Alterman.

For more information, go to http://www.savannahmusicfestival.org/