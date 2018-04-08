Jazz Dispensary to release compilation of rare soul-jazz music

Jazz Dispensary is set to release a limited edition second installment of its soul-jazz series, Soul Diesel Vol. 2, exclusively for Record Store Day’s main event on April 21st.

The new compilation collects rare and long out-of-print tracks from the vaults of Prestige and Galaxy Records, making their return to vinyl. It features music from such artists as Billy Butler, Gene Ammons, Rusty Bryant, and Idris Muhammed.

Soul Diesel Vol. 2 features original artwork by fine artist Danielle Garza and is audio remastered from the analog tapes, pressed on 18o-gram hot opaque orange swirl vinyl.

For more information on Soul Diesel Vol. 2, go to https://www.jazzdispensary.com/. For more on this year’s Record Store Day, go to https://recordstoreday.com/Home