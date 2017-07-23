Jazz Dispensary reissues two more limited edition titles on vinyl

On June 28, Jazz Dispensary reissued two new limited edition titles on vinyl as part of its Top Shelf series: The Elements by Joe Henderson featuring Alice Coltrane, and Harlem Bush Music – Uhuru by Gary Bartz Mtu Troop.

The Elements, originally released on Milestone in 1973, is a cosmic, four-part improvisation by saxophonist Henderson and pianist/organist Coltrane, with violinist Michael White, bassist Charlie Haden, and percussionist Kenneth Nash. Listen to the track “Earth” from The Elements below:

Harlem Bush Music – Uhuru, originally released on Milestone in 1997, is a hard-grooving, politically charged album by saxophonist Bartz featuring drummer Harold White, vocalist Andy Bey, bassists Junie Booth and Ron Carter, and percussionist Nat Bettis. Listen to the track “Celestial Blues” from Harlem Bush Music – Uhuru below:

Jazz Dispensary’s Top Shelf series aims to reintroduce albums from the label’s vaults with a focus on rare and previously unavailable titles. The series was launched on March 31, with the reissues of Rusty Bryant’s Fire Eater and Charles Kynard’s Afro-Disiac.

All albums of the series are remastered from the original analog tapes, pressed on 180-gram audiophile quality vinyl, and housed in faithfully reproduced old-school style replica jackets. Each LP will have a limited-edition worldwide run of 1,000 copies, complete with a Jazz Dispensary “AUTHORIZED DEALER” window cling. The titles will also be available at streaming outlets in Hi-Res digital.

For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/JazzDispensary/