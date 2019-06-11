Jazz Chart Update: Week of June 10

In the Billboard Jazz Chart, a former American Idol contestant and a gem from John Coltrane crack the Top 10, while in the JazzWeek Radio Chart, a Bay Area vocal legend climbs back to the summit.

Though the top slot in the Billboard Jazz chart still belongs to Michael Bublé, whose new album Love enters its 29th week on the chart, the remainder of the Top 10 includes some new additions and familiar faces on the upswing. At No. 2, bassist and vocalist Casey Abrams earned his highest-ranking debut with the release of Jazz on Chesky Records. The album finds the pop-minded vocalist — a sixth-place finalist on Season 10 of American Idol — returning to his jazz roots, digging deep into the American Songbook with a band that features tenor saxophone star Jimmy Greene. At No. 3 is an album by another chart newcomer, sound artist Damon Locks, whose Where the Future Unfolds unites a stellar Chicago-based band with sound samples from Civil Rights-era speeches.

Coming in at No. 4 is The Little Things, the latest album from smooth-jazz trumpeter Cindy Bradley. It’s followed by former chart-topper 12 Little Spells by bassist Esperanza Spalding at No. 5. Rounding out the Top 10 are country artist Trisha Yearwood’s tribute to Franks Sinatra, Let’s Bre Frank at No. 6; Tony Bennett & Diana Krall’s Love Is Here to Stay at No. 7; On Another Note by fusion group Pieces of a Dream at No. 8; and Willie Nelson’s Sinatra tribute My Way at No. 9.

At No. 10 is the John Coltrane “lost” album Both Directions at Once, which has spent a whopping 49 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 1. The album jumped into the Top 10 from the No. 14 spot.

Little changed on the JazzWeek Radio Chart from last week, with guitarist Dave Stryker’s Eight Track III holding strong at No. 1 and the Wynton Marsalis-produced Bolden soundtrack landing at No. 2. Cracking the Top 5 for the first time is a new album by Bay Area vocalist Mary Stallings, whose Songs Were Made To Sing was released on Smoke Sessions records on May 17. She’s followed by Everybody Gets the Blues, the latest album from Smoke Sessions label mate Eric Reed at No. 4, and drummer Herlin Riley swings in at No. 5 with his new release Perpetual Optimism.

Filling out the Top 10 are vocalist Catherine Russell’s Alone Together at No. 6; the Alan Broadbent Trio’s New York Notes at No. 7; pianist Larry Fuller’s Overjoyed at No. 8; trombonist Steve Davis’ Correlations at No. 9; and the Betty Carter historical release The Music Never Stops at No. 10.

Check back in next week for another update on the jazz charts.