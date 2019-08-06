Jazz Chart Update: Week of August 5

The heavyweights continued to reign in the Billboard Jazz Chart this week, with Michael Buble once again claiming the chart’s highest throne. There were some slight shakeups, however, as Dave Koz’ Summer Horns II and Chick Corea’s Antidote slipped from the Top 10 to spots 11 and 12, respectively. Meanwhile, two long-running tributes to Frank Sinatra — Trisha Yearwood’s Let’s Be Frank and Willie Nelson’s My Way — continued to sit comfortably at spots 6 and 7. Below is the complete Top 10 list:

1. Love, Michael Buble

2. Music Book Volume III: Magnificient, Mel Holder

3. Good Time, Ranky Tanky

4. Love Will Find a Way, Philip Bailey

5. Jazz Part Two, Smith & Hay feat. King Tech

6. Let’s Be Frank, Trisha Yearwood

7. My Way, Willie Nelson

8. The Balance, Abdullah Ibrahim

9. Love Is Here To Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

10. Getz at the Gate: Live at the Gate, November 26 1961, Stan Getz

Things were even less fluid in the Jazz Week Charts, which tracks album spins as reported by U.S. radio stations. The newest addition was the Verve Jazz Ensemble, whose new album Night Mode managed to crack the Top 10 after spending last week at No. 11. The band’s previous album, Connect the Dots, was a favorite of this chart, reaching as high as the No. 1 spot. Below are the Top 10 albums:



1. I’m All Smiles, George Cables

2. Essence, Michel Camilo

3. Antidote, Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band

4. Inspirations & Dedications, Al Foster

5. The Rhythm of Invention, Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet

6. Keep Talkin’, Yoko Miwa

7. Phoenix Rising, David Kikoski

8. Songs Were Made to Sing, Mary Stallings

9. Eight Track III, Dave Stryker

10. Night Mode, Verve Jazz Ensemble

That’s it for this week’s jazz chart update. Check back next week to see if you’re favorite new album ade the list.