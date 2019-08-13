Jazz Chart Update: Week of August 12

Some new arrivals invigorate the Billboard Jazz Chart Top 10 list this week, with two new album making their debuts in rarefied company. But the usual suspects continue to perform well. This week marks the 37th time through the chart for Michael Bublé, who has spent almost as long in the top position on the strength of his new album Love. Jonathan Hay is hardly a chart newcome (his album Jazz Part Two cracked the Top 10 in previous weeks) but he’s back with hip-hop artists Benny Reid and Mike Smith to notch the second spot with their new disc Follow the Leader and at No. 5, saxophonist Steve Cole makes a strong chart entrance with his Mack Avenue album Gratitude. Below is the complete Top 10 list:

1. Love, Michael Bublé

2. Follow the Leader, Jonathan Hay and Benny Reid featuring Mike Smith





3. Good Time, Ranky Tanky

4. Love Will Find a Way, Philip Bailey

5. Gratitude, Steve Cole

6. Love Is Here To Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

7. Let’s Be Frank, Trisha Yearwood

8. Both Directions At Once: The Lost Album, John Coltrane

9. Music Book Volume III: Magnificient, Mel Holder

10. The Balance, Abdullah Ibrahim

In the JazzWeek Radio Chart, organist/pianist Mike LeDonne made a long trek back to the top of the list after spending last week at No. 11. The Verve Jazz Ensemble continued to inch its way up — from No. 10 to No. 6 — with their new album Night Mode. The Tierney Sutton Band also cracked into the Top 10 again with their new album of classic film coves, ScreenPlay. Below are the Top 10:



1. Partners In Time, Mike LeDonne

2. Antidote, Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band

3. I’m All Smiles, George Cables

4. Essence, Michel Camilo

5. Keep Talkin’, Yoko Miwa

6. Inspirations & Dedications, Al Foster

6. Night Mode, Verve Jazz Ensemble

8. The Rhythm of Invention, Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet

9. Phoenix Rising, David Kikoski

10. ScreenPlay, Tierney Sutton

That’s it for this week’s jazz chart update. Check back next week to see if you’re favorite new album ade the list.