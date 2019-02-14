JAZZ Backstage Pass: 10 Albums You Need To Know for February 2019

Drummer Allison Miller’s new album Glitter Wolf made our list of 10 Albums You Need To Know for February 2019. (Photo: Courtesy the artist/MURI)

In this podcast, JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci joins host Brian Zimmerman to discuss the 10 Albums You Need to Know About for February 2019. You may have come across this list as an article on our website, but we’re presenting it here — for the first time ever — as an audio podcast. Now you can hear these incredible albums yourself. Join us as we discuss and listen to new works by Chris Potter, Wadada Leo Smith, Keiko Matsui, Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom and more!