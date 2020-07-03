Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, ‘Christopher Crenshaw’s The Fifties — A Prism’ (Blue Engine)

There are two ways to look at trombonist Christopher Crenshaw’s six-part The Fifties — A Prism. The live recording from February 2017, only available digitally, features Crenshaw’s tribute to some of the more modern jazz styles of the 1950s as played by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. On the negative side, little of the…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.