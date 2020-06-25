Jazz and Entertainment Stars Come Together for Ambitious ‘Pick Yourself Up’ Video

In yet another testament to the power of the jazz community to overcome social isolation, an all-star coalition of GRAMMY-winning vocalists and instrumentalists, studio musicians and YouTube creators have come together to raise funds for their fellow artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. From our friends at Yamaha comes an exciting project titled “Pick Yourself Up,” an ambitious mass video collaboration of a full cross-section of jazz and entertainment stars, set to the tune of the 1936 Depression-era song, “Pick Yourself Up,” written by Jerome Kern and Dorothy Fields.

The song was arranged by Tedd Firth and Yamaha Artist Tony DeSare. DeSare conceived and produced the project, mixed the audio and edited the video as well. Additional featured artists include Brian Stokes Mitchell (Tony Award Winner), Steve Tyrell (Grammy Award-winning singer and producer), John Pizzarelli (Jazz Vocalist and Guitarist), Grace Kelly (Saxophonist), Tierney Sutton (Jazz Singer), Ann Hampton Callaway (Jazz Singer), Catherine Russell (Jazz Singer), Bria Skonberg (Singer and Trumpet Player), Benny Bennack III (Singer and Trumpet Player), Clint Holmes (Vocalist), Jarrett Johnson (Vocalist), Andrew Brady (Principal Bassoonist for Atlanta Symphony), The Piano Guys (Star YouTube Musical Act), Postmodern Jukebox (Star YouTube Music Creator), John Manzari (Tap Dancer), Aaron Weinstein (Jazz Violinist), Brian Czach (Drummer), Billy Thornton (Bassist), Edward Decker (Guitar) and Tedd Firth (Pianist and Co-Arranger).

The video is being released in conjunction with a major fundraising campaign with the Actors Fund. Anyone wishing to help artists during these difficult times is encouraged to make a donation here:

http://www.actorsfund.org/jazz