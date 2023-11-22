Jazz and Comics: A Brief History


By Bob Weinberg Once considered “low-brow” entertainment, jazz and comics have each attained high art status. For fans, their pairing is a match made in heaven. Though it may sound counterintuitive, jazz and comic books share plenty of common ground. Both art forms are uniquely American, innovated by minorities (namely, Blacks and Jews) who largely

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz