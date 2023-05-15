Jazz Across Genres: A Conversation with Grammy-Winning Pianist and Composer Billy Childs

In this episode, we are joined by the multi-talented musician, Billy Childs, to discuss his remarkable career in jazz music. As a pianist, composer, and arranger, Billy has won four Grammy Awards and has worked with a diverse range of artists, including Dianne Reeves, Chris Botti, and Sting. We dive deep into Billy’s creative process, exploring how he draws inspiration from different genres of music to create his unique sound. He shares insights into his approach to composing and arranging for large ensembles, as well as his experience working with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Throughout the conversation, we also touch on the challenges faced by jazz musicians today, and the importance of pushing boundaries and taking risks to keep the genre alive and relevant. Whether you’re a jazz aficionado or simply a lover of music, this conversation with Billy Childs is sure to provide a fascinating insight into the world of jazz across genres.

