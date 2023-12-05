Janet Evra | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today, our guest is Janet Evra, a jazz vocalist and bassist of international stature with roots in England and currently based in St. Louis, Missouri. She’s here to celebrate the enchanting allure of Paris and the rich French musical tradition through her latest album, Meet Me in Paris, which features a blend of cover songs and two original compositions. During our conversation, we delved into the inspiration behind this project and her affection for France and its iconic capital. We also talk about the talented individuals who contributed to this album’s realization and Janet’s own remarkable artistic journey.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Janet Evra via the player below. Her new album, Meet Me in Paris, is available now on Plum Jazz Records. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

