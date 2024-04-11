Janek van Laak | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

For this latest episode of a JAZZIZ Podcast, we’re traveling to Berlin, Germany, to speak with drummer, composer and producer Janek van Laak. He’s here to share insights into his debut album as a bandleader, Circle of Madness. Van Laak has described this record via an official statement as “a snapshot of something at some point,” and encouraging a positive exploration of music, traditions, styles and sounds. In this episode, we also find out more about Van Laak’s personality and journey, the genesis of this debut statement as a bandleader and some of his inspirations, as well as his emphasis on collaboration and spontaneity in his creative endeavors.

Listen to the JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Janek van Laak via the player below. His new album, Circle of Madness, is available now. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of artist management.

