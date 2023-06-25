Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, ‘Playing With Fire’ (Linus Entertainment) | Review

By Lissette Corsa In 2013, soprano saxophonist, flutist, bandleader and composer Jane Bunnett formed the all-female Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble Maqueque. Bunnett’s many years immersed in Cuban music gave her an insider’s view into women’s disproportionate underrepresentation in male-dominated music circles on the island. With Maqueque, the Toronto-based jazz artist sought to change that. Comprised of