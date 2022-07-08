Jamile and Tony Davis, DOMi & JD BECK, Plínio Fernandes & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, the premiere of a take on an Aretha Franklin composition, a new single and captivating accompanying video from DOMi & JD BECK, an acoustic guitar tribute to the great Brazilian songwriting tradition and more.

New Music and Videos

Jamile and Tony Davis, “Dr. Feelgood” feat. Steve Wilson [Video Premiere]

Vocalist Jamile and guitarist Tony Davis have released today their duo collaboration, Daring Two Be. The two artists met while working in and around the New York jazz club scene and on this ten-track record they offer readings of a varied selection of standards, jazz classics and soul compositions. Among them, is “Dr. Feelgood,” an Aretha Franklin and Theodore White blues from 1971, written a few years before the release of the Queen of Soul’s breakthrough album, I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You. Jamile and Davis’ version features Steve Wilson on saxophone and you can watch the premiere of a live version of the track via the player below.

Kim Myhr, “Up to the Sun Shall Go Your Heartache”

Norwegian experimental guitarist/composer Kim Myhr has released a new track, “Up to the Sun Shall Go Your Heartache,” from his upcoming album, Sympathetic Magic, which will be released on August 19 via HUBRO. The title refers to an ancient Indian healing ritual and Myhr defines the new track via an official statement as one that “the listener can disappear in, very rich in terms of elements present, but less complex formally.”

DOMi & JD BECK, “Take a Chance” feat. Anderson .Paak

Jazz duo DOMi & JD BECK have released “Take a Chance” as the third single from their highly-anticipated new album. NOT TiGHT will be released on July 29 via APESHIT/Blue Note and is featured in our list of ten new albums out this month that you need to know about. The new single features Anderson .Paak, who also directed its captivating accompanying video, which you can watch via the player below. In addition, DOMi & JD BECK are set to perform “Take a Chance” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 18, in an appearance that will mark their TV debut.

New Albums

Plínio Fernandes, Saudade (Decca Gold)

27-year-old Brazilian classical guitarist Plínio Fernandes makes his major-label debut with Saudade, an entrancing collection of works for solo guitar featuring special guests on sporadic tracks. The album features reinterpretations of music by great exponents of the Brazilian songwriting traditions, which Fernandes defines as “songs that I grew up listening to, and in many cases, I fell in love with the guitar through them.”

Glenn Dickson, Wider Than the Sky (self-released)

Jazz and klezmer clarinetist Glenn Dickson explores new musical territory on his first solo recording. Wider Than the Sky, released today, merges the extraordinary sonic range of his instrument of choice with live digital processing, weaving moody and hypnotic soundscapes.

Acoustic Lounge, Alone Together (Mingus)

Acoustic Lounge is a group made up of some of the most esteemed Danish jazz instrumentalists on the scene today. Drawing on an impressive variety of influences old and new, they showcase their characteristic relaxed, easy-going and playful sound on their new album, Alone Together, offering refreshing interpretations of timeless songs, preserving their essence while giving each composition an idiosyncratic modern twist.

Featured photo: Tehillah De Castro.