Jamie Cullum Pursues New Direction on ‘Taller,’ Due Out June 7

Musician/songwriter Jamie Cullum is set to release a new album, Taller, via Blue Note on June 7. The title track from the LP is a taste of what promises to be his rawest and honest recording yet. “Historically, there have been jokes about my physical stature and being married to a taller woman,” he says of the title track. “So, I wanted to own it and it seemed like a great image to take, one that could be perceived as vulnerability and yet, vulnerability turning out to be a superpower rather than a weakness.” Stream the title track below.