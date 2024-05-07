James Hudson | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

In the latest episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, we delve into a captivating conversation with James Hudson, a highly sought-after vocalist in the vibrant UK jazz scene. Hudson offers intriguing insights into his latest musical venture, Moonray, an album that builds upon the thematic and emotional depth of his previous work, Tomorrow. With a curated selection of both familiar standards and hidden gems, Moonray delves into a spectrum of emotions, including darker and more profound themes. Throughout the discussion, Hudson shares anecdotes from the album’s creation process, reflecting on the influence of his theatrical background on his song interpretations, his reverence for the iconic crooners of yesteryears, and many other engaging topics.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with James Hudson via the player below. His latest album, Moonray, is available now.

Featured photo by Nedim Nazerali.

