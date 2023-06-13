Jakob Dreyer | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Meet Jakob Dreyer, a German-born, New York City-based musician and composer who is swiftly establishing himself as one of the most promising jazz bassists of our time. Though he initially embarked on a musical journey with the piano, it was at the age of 14 that he discovered his true calling—the bass. Since then, it has become his instrument of choice, allowing him to shape a distinctive and deeply personal style.

In his remarkable debut as a bandleader, Dreyer presents Songs, Hymns and Ballads, a captivating two-volume project comprised of original compositions performed in an intimate quartet setting. The synergy created by the talented musicians in his band—Jason Rugby, Jon Cowherd, and Jimmy McBride—brings his vision to life, infusing each note with passion and soul.

Listen to the JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Jakob Dreyer via the player below. His two-volume Songs, Hymns and Ballads are available now on Fresh Sound New Talent. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.