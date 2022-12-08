Iwan VanHetten | The JAZZIZ Podcast #9

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

UK-based trumpeter/keyboardist Iwan VanHetten wears many hats, including those of composer, producer, musical director and educator. Over the years, he has played and collaborated with many of the greats, from Sister Sledge to Jools Holland. Along with Rob Harris and Paul Turner, he completes the new trio TRIONIQ. Earlier this year, he released an exciting new album as a leader called Parabbean Tales, born from the concept of combining Caribbean-influenced music with contemporary jazz and funk. We talk about this exciting project and more, including some of his earliest musical memories and his belief in the narrative power of music.

Listen to our conversation with Iwan VanHetten via the player below. His new album, Parabbean Tales, was released earlier this year on Blue Canoe Records and is available now. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

