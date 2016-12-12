Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

screen-shot-2016-11-07-at-12-53-09-pm
screen-shot-2016-10-09-at-8-24-29-pm
screen-shot-2016-09-12-at-3-22-04-pm-1
Screen Shot 2016-08-04 at 5.37.48 PM

1100x200_akiyoshiartseducation

Matt Micucci Feature December 12, 2016

“I’ve Got You Under My Skin” (Cole Porter, 1936)

coleporter

jarrett_300x300_jazziz

“I’ve Got You Under My Skin” was written by Cole Porter in 1936 and is now one of the jazz standards par excellence. Like many other songs of the time that remain popular to this day, it was written for a movie. It was introduced in the MGM musical Born to Dance and performed by actress Virginia Bruce.

Yet it is most certainly best known as a Frank Sinatra hit. Ol’ Blue Eyes first sang it on his weekly radio shows, during the height of his popularity in 1946, as the second part of a medley with “Easy to Love,” another Porter compositions.

It was by Sinatra then recorded some ten years later and included in the album Songs for Swingin’ Lovers (1956). This is the best known version of the song.

“I’ve Got You Under My Skin” was also part of Cab Calloway’s repertoire for a number of years in the 40’s. Aside from Sinatra, it has been recorded by countless artists, such as Ella Fitzgerald, Eartha Kitt and, most recently, Michael Bublé.

ivegotyouundermyskin

#Cole Porter #I've Got You Under My Skin

© 2016 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

jarrett_300x300_jazziz

Current Spotlights

jaco
ellintonstrayhorn
lipumarussell
johncoltrane2

300x300_akiyoshiartseducation

New Releases Record Bin

Gambi_BlueMonday
Ameen_DaysInTheNight
Montgomery_Beginning
Eubanks_MoreEar
Cain_Sola
Coss_RestlessIDealism

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

© 2016 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved. Web Design by Connectica

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×