“I’ve Got You Under My Skin” (Cole Porter, 1936)

“I’ve Got You Under My Skin” was written by Cole Porter in 1936 and is now one of the jazz standards par excellence. Like many other songs of the time that remain popular to this day, it was written for a movie. It was introduced in the MGM musical Born to Dance and performed by actress Virginia Bruce.

Yet it is most certainly best known as a Frank Sinatra hit. Ol’ Blue Eyes first sang it on his weekly radio shows, during the height of his popularity in 1946, as the second part of a medley with “Easy to Love,” another Porter compositions.

It was by Sinatra then recorded some ten years later and included in the album Songs for Swingin’ Lovers (1956). This is the best known version of the song.

“I’ve Got You Under My Skin” was also part of Cab Calloway’s repertoire for a number of years in the 40’s. Aside from Sinatra, it has been recorded by countless artists, such as Ella Fitzgerald, Eartha Kitt and, most recently, Michael Bublé.