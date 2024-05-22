It’s Always Sunny in Chicago

By Bob Weinberg The city of Chicago played a crucial role in the development of the Sun Ra Arkestra. However, during a 1973 performance at the Auditorium Theater, where the band — based in Philadelphia at the time — was sharing the bill with Alice Coltrane, someone in the audience tossed an object that hit a security guard. Sun Ra was convinced that the projectile was intended for him. “He stopped the show, put a curse on the city of Chicago, and proceeded to play an unrelentingly blistering Moog solo,” before storming out writes John Corbett in the booklet notes accompanying the previously unreleased new live set Sun Ra at the Showcase: Live in Chicago from Zev Feldman’s Jazz Detective label. Obviously, Sun Ra did return to Chicago a few years later as chronicled on the two-disc or two-LP collection, which captures the Arkestra’s performances at Joe Segal’s Jazz Showcase in 1976 and 1977. Segal was hardly an aficionado of the avant-garde, but he made an exception for Sun Ra (and apparently for Pharoah Sanders, who was scheduled for the following week), who was born in Birmingham, Alabama, but truly found fertile ground for his Afro-Futurist philosophy and eccentric musical vision in Chicago in the 1950s. Also, Sun Ra had credentials that would’ve appealed to Segal — he had played with Fletcher Henderson’s band — and a book that included swing-era standards such as “Rose Room,” which had issued from the bandstands of Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman. And, as Corbett points out in his album notes, the Arkestra’s raucous, freewheeling shows could be counted on to fill the place, another selling point for Segal. Sun Ra at the Showcase begins with the 1977 performance, and like its companion disc capturing the 1976 show, offers a snapshot of the band’s uncompromising approach during a somewhat staid era in jazz. Certainly, echoes of the late-’60s/early-’70s aesthetic are evident from the start, with the sweet “New Beginning” featuring flute and congas (the latter played by the magnificently monikered Atakatune). The African drumming carries over to “View From Another Dimension,” before Sun Ra’s distinctive electronic keyboards and the extraordinary horn section — helmed by John Gilmore’s tenor saxophone and Marshall Allen’s alto — deliver on what the song title promises. Otherworldly sounds emanate from both the synthesized and organic instruments, creating an atmosphere of mystery and excitement. “Synthesis Approach” sounds more like riff-based jazz, but hardly stints on exhilaration, thanks to the excitable horns and the cascading waves of electronic keys. The aforementioned “Rose Room” — as well as Ra’s original “Velvet” — nods to Sun Ra’s swing band roots, but the leader’s arrangement presents a funhouse mirror reflection, maintaining the basic outline but enlivening the tune in form and attitude. No Sun Ra show would be complete without acknowledging his astral ambitions, and here the Arkestra ventures into the spaceways with “Moonship Journey,” a jaunty piece that swirls about an infectious hook and includes a repeated incantation by a three-piece vocal group and a superb trumpet solo (from either Ahmed Abdullah or Emmett McDonald). The 1976 session begins with a set highlight, the expansive 17-plus minute “Calling Planet Earth & The Shadow World.” Ra’s effusive, twinkling keyboards evoke early sci-fi movie effects, like a computer gone haywire, and they provide an intriguing counterpoint to the caterwauling horns as they ratchet up the intensity. “Theme of the Stargazers” and “Space Is the Place” continue the thematic scheme, with Dale Williams’ Sonny Sharrock-like guitar distortion bridging the two pieces. The latter includes radiant and seemingly committed vocal repetitions of the song title which sound so inviting you not only want to join the singers but ask them to save you a seat on the mothership. Adding to the theatrical atmosphere, Arkestra trumpeter Akh Tal Ebah takes centerstage on “Ebah Speaks in Cosmic Tongues,” excitedly intoning “Have you heard the latest news from Neptune?” before offering up a platter of inspired gibberish fired with revival tent ferocity — Ra may have had his head in the cosmos, but the Earthly roots of this music are planted deep in the Southern soil that spawned it. Putting the futurism in Afro-Futurism, the vocal piece “Greetings From the 21st Century” notes “It’s only 24 years before the century of 21” in its infectious refrain. The tune predates the pondering that took place closer to the close of the 20th, and seems rife with joyful optimism rather than the impending (and misplaced) dread of computer malfunctions that would end society as we know it. After all this traveling through time and space, the collection ends on a rather mundane note, as Segal takes the mic to make some announcements (perhaps the most startling of which is that admission to Sun Ra’s show was just $5, $3 with a student ID). As per usual with Zev Feldman productions, Sun Ra at the Showcase contains a number of essays, from the aforementioned Corbett piece to recollections from photographer Hal Rammel (whose vivid shots of the concerts are also included here), as well as longtime Arkestra member and current band leader Marshall Allen, drummer Jack DeJohnette, pianists Amina Claudine Myers and Matthew Shipp, saxophonist David Murray and guitarist Thurston Moore. The set chronicles a one-of-a-kind musical experience in the transitional era of the late-’70s jazz world, and presages the Arkestra’s expanding footprint with appearances on Saturday Night Live and David Sanborn’s Night Music, as well on high-profile projects by the likes of Hal Willner and Dave Alvin in the years to come. Featured image courtesy of Jazz Detective.