Isaiah Collier, Vicki Burns, Blue Lab Beats & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week’s new music roundup includes music by Isaiah Collier, Blue Lab Beats and more, plus a song premiere by singer/songwriter Vicki Burns.

New Songs and Videos

Vicki Burns, “Love Spell” [Song Premiere]

“Love Spell” is a new original composition by vocalist Vicki Burns. She describes it as “a dreamy original about the first stirrings of love and that enchanting tingle of anticipation it brings.” The recording features the masterful trio of pianist Art Hirihara, bassist Sam Bevan and drummer Billy Drummond (the latter also took care of the arrangement), plus young lion Dayna Stephens on saxophone. “Love Spell” will be featured on Burns’ forthcoming new album, Lotus Blossom Days, due out May with liner notes by Neil Tesser.

Anomalie, “Memory Leaves” feat. Masego

Montreal-based electronic producer Nico Dupuis, a.k.a. Anomalie, joins forces with R&B star Masego for a breezy new song titled “Memory Leaves,” which you can hear via the player below. On this track, Anomalie and Masego create a blend of jazz-inspired R&B, backed by Dilla-inspired beats. “Memory Leaves” is the new single from Anomalie’s new full-length, Galerie, which will be released on April 29 via Nettwerk.

Isaiah Collier and The Chosen Few, “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

Saxophonist/composer Isaiah Collier and his band, The Chosen Few, have shared a stirring rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, in honor of Black History Month. This is Collier’s first release since last year’s Cosmic Transitions and was recorded spontaneously by the group at the end of that album’s sessions at the fabled Van Gelder Studio in New Jersey on John Coltrane’s 94th birthday anniversary.

New Albums

Avishai Cohen, Naked Truth (ECM)

Israeli trumpeter/composer Avishai Cohen leads the way on a music-of-the-moment quartet session taking the form of an extemporaneous suite, which he describes via an official statement as a “two-year meditation.” Naked Truth features his longtime comrades, pianist Yonathan Avishai, bassist Barak Mori and drummer Ziv Ravitz. Order it here.

Blue Lab Beats, Motherland Journey (Blue Note)

Fast-rising London-based duo Blue Lab Beats continue to refine their characteristic jazztronica on Motherland Journey, a 17-track tour-de-force featuring notable guest vocalists and instrumentalists, fusing several genres and influences. Emerging from a multi-year-work, Motherland Journey marks Blue Lab Beat’s Blue Note Records debut. Order it here.

Júlio Resende, Fado Jazz (ACT)

In-demand pianist/composer Júlio Resende is regarded as a musical ambassador of his native Portugal. On the aptly titled Fado Jazz, he blends the sound and expression of fado with the vocabulary of jazz. The record, almost all the tracks of which are original compositions, marks Resende’s debut release on ACT Music. Order it here. You can also listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast with Resende HERE.

Featured photo by Sonny Daze.

