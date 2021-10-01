Ions in the Fire: With Saxophonist Tod Dickow, Charged Particles Keep Michael Brecker’s Blaze Burning

For fans of saxophonist Michael Brecker, his passing in January of 2007 at age 57 — from the bone-marrow disorder myelodysplastic syndrome, which eventually developed into leukemia — felt like a death in the family. Brecker started a session career in the late 1960s that bloomed to encompass a staggering list of stars; navigated the

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!