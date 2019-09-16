Institute of Jazz Studies Photo of the Week: “Bitches Brew” Framed Gold Album

The Institute of Jazz Studies at Rutgers University-Newark is the largest and most comprehensive library and archive of jazz and jazz-related materials in the world. The mission of the Institute of Jazz Studies is to collect, preserve, and make accessible the heritage of jazz, an American art form that has been embraced by the world. JAZZIZ is proud to partner with the IJS to bring you weekly photos from their archives.

August 2019 marked 50 years since the recording of Miles Davis’ seminal fusion album Bitches Brew. Having won the Grammy award for Best Large Ensemble album in 1971, the album would become Davis’ fast-selling album of all time, reaching certified gold status (500,000 copies sold) by 1976. Courtesy of the Institute of Jazz Studies, we present a framed copy of the Bitches Brew gold album, circa 1998, from the Institute’s Teo Macero collection. (Macero was the producer behind Bitches Brew; his bristly relationship with Davis also resulted in the landmark albums Sketches of Spain, Someday My Prince Will Come and others).

Feature photo courtesy Institute of Jazz Studies, Rutgers University Libraries.

For more information on the Institute of Jazz Studies, visit the organization’s website.