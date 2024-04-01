In Search of Tenório

Larry Blumenfeld Sitting at a desk at his home in Madrid, Spain, Fernando Trueba describes via Zoom the moment he grew entranced by a solo from pianist Francisco Tenório Júnior, a leading light of Brazil’s thriving bossa nova and samba jazz scenes of the 1960s and ’70s. “I heard him on this record,” Trueba says, referring to O LP, a 1964 release credited to Os Cobras and comprising the best players at jam sessions at Rio de Janeiro hotspots such as the Little Club and Bottle’s Bar. “He fit in with that great musical scene, but also somehow sounded different. I wanted to hear more, and it took me forever — on eBay, from Japan — to track down his only recording as a leader. I didn’t yet know why there wasn’t a lot more to hear.” Trueba, a film director whose Belle Epoque won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 1993, is no casual music fan. His 2000 film Calle 54 was a love letter of a documentary about Latin jazz, presented with singular insight and care. With Nat Chediak, a Cuban American music historian and producer, Trueba established Calle 54 Records, its primary purpose being to document the great Cuban pianist Bebo Valdés. The 2012 film Chico & Rita, which Trueba co-directed with animator Javier Mariscal (and which earned an Oscar nomination), was a love story involving a pianist, whose music was played by Valdés, set against the musical ferment of late-1940s Havana. With that film, Trueba and Mariscal established a visual style — hand-drawn animation full of bold colors, precise details and thick black outlines — to relate stories in which music and its context, as well as fact and fiction, intermingle. Such is the case with They Shot the Piano Player, Trueba’s latest collaboration with Mariscal, which traces the story of Tenório Jr., as everyone called him — and not just of his music. Tenório — who, according to those who knew him best, was a gentle, music-obsessed soul with no political ax to grind — went missing in 1976, while on tour in Buenos Aires; he was an innocent victim of Argentina’s oppressive regime. Though his body was never found, all accounts point to a tragedy wherein Tenório, who went to a corner store late one night, was rounded up, tortured and murdered. “When I started working on this in 2005, when I started searching for the truth about Tenório by doing interviews in Brazil, I didn’t know if I was writing a book or making a documentary or anything,” Trueba says. “I just wanted to know what could be known.” The film tracks this search. Here, Trueba’s fictional alter-ego, Jeff Harris (voiced by actor Jeff Goldblum), is working on a book about the blossoming of bossa nova, when he becomes captivated by the same piano solo that caught Trueba’s ear. Harris’ well-connected friend in Rio de Janeiro, João, who introduces him to famous musicians, is an invented character. But the 39 interviewees are real; fans of Brazilian stars such as Caetano Veloso and Milton Nascimento will recognize their voices, drawn from Trueba’s interview tapes. Veloso, remembering a train ride from São Paulo to Rio during which Tenório helped him understand a tricky song, describes the pianist’s “direct contact with the harmony.” Nascimento describes playing Tenório’s 1964 solo album Embalo over and over, mesmerized by its sense of musical possibilities. Saxophonist Paulo Moura, who played on that debut album, says tearfully, “His sensitive touch hasn’t left my ears.” Ion Muniz, a musician who compiled Tenório’s manuscripts, describes him as “a lightning bolt in Brazilian music.” [caption id="attachment_58894" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Image: Sony Pictures Classics.[/caption] The film brings alive a glorious moment when Brazilian music knocked The Beatles off the top of the U.S. charts, when visiting American musicians could fall in love with these sounds firsthand. In one scene, Ella Fitzgerald rushes off a concert stage in a well-heeled section of Rio and heads straight for the Beco das Garrafas, or Bottles Alley, where samba-jazz was flowering in bars and nightclubs; soon, she kicks off her shoes, climbs onstage and is scatting to Brazilian rhythms. Yet the film also shines light on an inglorious period of military coups and state terrorism in South America, and the effects of that on innocent victims. As did Trueba, Jeff tracks down Tenório’s wife, Carmen — who refuses to call herself a widow because her husband’s body was never found — and Marlena, the woman he was with in Argentina when he disappeared. He talks to Tenório’s friends and associates, who scoured Buenos Aires hospitals and morgues in search of the pianist; to Tenório’s children, who remember waiting in vain for their father to return home; and to someone who claims to have firsthand knowledge of the violence and murder. Tenório’s disappearance occurred in the middle of the night, just before the coup that ousted Isabel Perón. Marlena describes “an atmosphere of dread” and “a besieged place full of helicopters and machine guns.” One interviewee explains that Tenório was rounded up by authorities “convinced that he would have communist tendencies based on his appearance and because he had a musician’s union card on him.” The film presents these harsh realities as stark facts. Elsewhere, especially regarding music, it blends fact and fiction to wonderful effect. There’s a terrific scene in which Jeff, now back in New York, joins his editor at the Village Vanguard jazz club to hear Bebo Valdés perform. He approaches the stage after the set to hand Bebo the handwritten sheet music for a Tenório composition “Saudade,” which Bebo promptly plays. Of course, that never happened. But Bebo’s Vanguard gig, in duet with bassist Javier Colina, did, and was captured on the 2007 album Live at the Village Vanguard on Calle 54. And that’s really Bebo playing Tenórios’ tune, after Trueba showed him the pianist’s original sheet music. “It was just the two of us in a studio,” Trueba recalls. “Later, when I was writing this screenplay I thought, ‘I have this recording of Bebo. Now, how can it make sense in the story?’ So that’s how Jeff ends up at the Vanguard, and how we hear Bebo playing Tenório.” In the film, Jeff describes the tragedy of Tenório’s cut-short life as “a metaphor for the death of all Brazilian music, a victim of two dictatorships, in Brazil and Argentina.” Over Zoom, Trueba nearly tears up, as so many of his interviewees did, while reflecting on the pianist. “There was nothing superficial at all about Tenório,” he says. “He was a deep guy. He took music very seriously, yet he also had a strong sense of humor. People really loved him. He was important to Brazilian music, and he had his own special approach to it.” https://youtu.be/jQwajCDIwcg Featured image: Sony Pictures Classics.