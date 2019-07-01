In His Element: Philip Bailey Teams Up with Next-Generation Jazz Stars

Growing up in Denver, Colorado, Philip Bailey wasn’t exposed to a great deal of black music. However, the Earth, Wind & Fire vocalist and percussionist was fascinated by his parents’ jazz records, as well as those of a family friend, the latter of which contained albums by Miles Davis and John Coltrane. This led to…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.