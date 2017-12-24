Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

September 2017 Issue
August 2017

Blue Maqams

Matt Micucci News December 24, 2017

Idris Elba wants to play Thelonious Monk in a movie

Idris Elba wants to play Thelonious Monk in a movie

Actor Idris Elba has set his sights on playing one of his favourite musicians: pianist and composer Thelonious Monk.

The 43-year-old actor, who famously portrayed the late South African President Nelson Mandela in the 2013 biopic Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, directed by Justin Chadwick, has told Mix Mag that “Thelonious Monk … was a legendary jazz musician. When jazz was popular in the early 50’s, [he] came along and just did something weird and everyone was like, ‘he’s a bit odd.’ He had mental health issues he didn’t realize he had for a long time, but he was an absolute genius because he just came in and broke all the rules.”

He also added: “I’m interested in the idea of someone battling mental health but being able to express himself with music. You know, the last ten years of his life, he never touched a piano again.”

This year is the centenary of Thelonious Monk’s birth. The pianist and composer was born on October 10, 1917.

 

#Idris Elba #Thelonious Monk

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

Jazziz Ad 300x300 banner crop

Current Spotlights

A short history of ... "St. Louis Blues" (W.C. Handy, 1914)
New Bill Frisell documentary to screen at DOC NYC, November 15
A short history of ... "Easy Living" (Ralph Rainger and Leo Robin, 1937)
A short history of ... "Blueberry Hill" (Vincent Rose, Larry Scott, Al Lewis, 1940)

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

New Releases Record Bin

The Three Sounds, featuring Gene Harris Groovin’ Hard: Live at the Penthouse 1964-1968

Strings Attached Jazz Guitar Series Monthly Residence at Zinc Bar

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×